Man Utd express interest in West Ham star El Hadji Malick Diouf

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing West Ham United left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf next summer, according to The Guardian.

Plans for the upcoming window suggest a busy period ahead for United, with the squad set to receive reinforcements in key areas such as midfield and defence.

At left-back, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Patrick Dorgu are available options, although natural right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have also been used there at different points.

Selection under interim coach Michael Carrick has leaned toward Shaw as the preferred choice, while Dorgu has often been pushed further.

With the Danish international currently injured, he is expected to continue operating higher up the pitch when he returns, which further highlights the need for a natural, defensively reliable left-back heading into next summer.

Younger options such as Harry Amass and summer signing Diego León are also available, but both are viewed as long-term prospects rather than immediate solutions.

As a result, United have begun evaluating targets for the position, with West Ham’s Diouf, who will likely command a fee well above his £24m Transfermarkt valuation, now under consideration.

This is according to the Guardian, which claims that United have added Diouf among their targets and are assessing a potential swoop for the 21-year-old.

Depth

Following an impressive second half of the campaign, the Red Devils are keeping close tabs on the Senegalese left-back ahead of next summer as they look to provide competition for Shaw, the report adds.

While it is unclear whether West Ham are open to offers for Diouf amid their relegation battle, the East London club are aware of United’s interest in the former Slavia Prague star, according to the report.

Following their victory over Brentford on Monday, United now occupy third place in the table, holding an 11-point advantage over Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of Matchday 35, with just two additional points required to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Confidence is expected to be high heading into Sunday’s clash with fourth-placed Liverpool at Old Trafford, particularly given the upturn in form since Michael Carrick assumed control in January.

Since his first game in charge this season, United have accumulated 29 points — more than any other side in that period. His return of nine wins from 13 matches (D2 L2) already surpasses what Ruben Amorim managed across 20 games during the 2025–26 campaign (W8 D7 L5).