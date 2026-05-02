Man Utd lining up move for Micky van de Ven



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are weighing up a big-money move for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils currently have Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven as their first-team central defenders, but they have been hampered by injuries this season.

De Ligt and Martinez have spent significant portions of the campaign on the sidelines. Maguire was likewise absent for several weeks during the festive period and the club may seek another marquee signing.

Caught Offside claim that Man United are interested in landing Van de Ven alongside Liverpool this summer, and the Dutchman could personally seek to leave Spurs amid their dreadful league campaign.

The Netherlands ace could push for an exit regardless of Spurs’ league status next season. It could take a package between £60-80 million to prise the 25-year-old from the north London club in the next window.

Premier League proven

Van de Ven has been a key player for the London giants since his switch from Wolfsburg few years ago. However, he is bound to consider his future away from the club after a disastrous season by their standards.

Spurs were fancied to compete at the top after winning the Europa League last term. They had a superb summer transfer window, but injuries and poor form have contributed to their downfall this campaign.

The club are presently 18th in the table, 2 points behind West Ham United. With just 4 matches left, they don’t have their survival destiny in their own hands and could suffer a shock relegation to the Championship.

Even if Spurs beat the drop, Van de Ven may want to join another elite European club that can compete for trophies in future. United are in the right path. They have picked up more points than any other Premier League side since Michael Carrick took interim charge in January.

United are almost back in the Champions League which should add to the attraction. The only concern for Van de Ven would be the playing time. He may have to accept a rotational role to make the switch to Old Trafford.

If the likes of De Ligt and Martinez are fully fit, Van de Ven may not be an assured starter in central defence. The same could be the case at Liverpool with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, who are generally undisputed starters.

Konate is on the verge of penning a new deal at the Merseyside outfit. Still, Van de Ven seems to prefer a move to the Anfield giants. He stands a better chance of displacing Van Dijk in future. He is almost 35 and could be past his prime soon.