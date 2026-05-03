Belgian star Mika Godts very open to joining Arsenal



Ajax winger Mika Godts would be ‘very open’ to joining Arsenal if they make a genuine approach this summer, according to HandofArsenal.

The Gunners are likely to prioritise a new left winger during the summer transfer window, considering Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have looked out of sorts in recent months.

Godts has been monitored closely by the north London heavyweights and HandofArsenal claims that the Belgian star would be ‘very open’ to joining the Gunners if they make a serious move.

Possible deal

Arsenal are preparing for another busy summer ahead. The focus could be on adding more quality in the final third, but this could coincide with departures from the first-team squad.

Gabriel Jesus looks set to depart with his current contract expiring next year. Trossard could follow him through the exit door, given he will enter the final year of his deal in July as well.

Martinelli finds himself in a similar situation, but the club have the option to activating a one-year extension clause. The Brazilian will most probably continue at the club next campaign.

Godts has shown plenty of promising in his time at Ajax. He has notched up 17 goals and 14 assists this season and captured the eye with his dribbling, cutting inside from the left wing.

The Belgian has averaged 3 dribbles per outing for the Eredivisie giants and has plenty of potential at just 20. Still, an Arsenal approach for his services would be a huge surprise this summer.

The Gunners’ faithful may also feel he would not provide an instant upgrade on Trossard or Martinelli. The track record has been generally poor when it comes to forwards arriving from the Eredivisie with big price tags – Antony being a prime example.

Godts would need to adapt to a higher intensity and physicality in the Premier League. For a club challenging for titles, they need a statement signing such as Paris Saint-Germain’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

In fact, Mikel Arteta’s side are said to be weighing up a move for the Georgian sensation. His entourage have not ruled out the prospect of moving to the Premier League with the Gunners this summer.