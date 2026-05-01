Man Utd in talks to sign Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi

Manchester United are in talks over a deal to sign Lille’s highly rated midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi next summer, according to Abdellah Boulma.

After spending significantly to reinforce their attack last summer, the midfield is set to take centre stage in United’s business next summer.

At the close of the campaign, Casemiro has confirmed he will depart Old Trafford, while the future of Manuel Ugarte remains unclear after a run of below-par performances.

With that in mind, attention has shifted toward possible replacements, and among the names now being considered is highly rated French teenager Bouaddi.

Having only turned 18 last October, the Frenchman has delivered consistent performances beyond his years, with his displays at the base of the midfield crucial to Lille’s defensive solidity, with which they’ve conceded just 34 goals, the third fewest in Ligue 1 this season.

He has already built notable experience, making 93 senior appearances and featuring 39 times across all competitions this season under Bruno Génésio, with his performances catching the attention of several clubs across Europe, including Man Utd.

This is according to Abdellah Boulma, who claims that the 13-time Premier League champions are closely monitoring Bouaddi ahead of next summer.

However, the Red Devils face stern competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the race for the France U21 captain, according to the report.

Bouaddi to Man Utd

The Red Devils are looking to steal a march on their rivals, as the French journalist adds that United have accelerated their efforts by contacting the midfielder’s camp about his potential transfer to Old Trafford.

United are also considering involving former manager Sir Alex Ferguson in talks to persuade the Frenchman to join the club next summer, as per Boulma.

Across Europe, Lille have built a strong reputation as a leading talent hub, developing standout prospects at Stade Pierre-Mauroy who have gone on to represent some of the biggest sides in world football.

During their 2018–19 Ligue 1 title-winning campaign, Les Dogues boasted players such as Victor Osimhen, Mike Maignan, and Jonathan David — all of whom later featured for Napoli, Galatasaray, AC Milan, and Juventus, respectively.

A number of their former players have also moved to the Premier League, including Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, Newcastle United defender Sven Botman, Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães, and United’s youngster Leny Yoro.

Bouaddi could join that list in the summer, with United ramping up efforts to sign the youngster in a deal that could potentially cost more than his £43m Transfermarkt valuation.