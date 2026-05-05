Man Utd eyeing deal for Sporting star Maxi Araujo



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are showing interest in signing Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araujo during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils booked their spot in the Champions League after a hard-fought 3-2 Premier League win over Liverpool at Old Trafford. Luke Shaw played the full 90 minutes from left-back.

Shaw has been ever-present in the league campaign for Man United, but the Englishman may need to be carefully managed next season with the extra workload in other competitions.

Caught Offside claim that Man United are weighing up an approach for Araujo, who has made immense progress at Sporting CP and recently impressed against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Araujo has a staggering £69 million release clause in his Sporting contract, but he could be signed for a package between £35 million and £43 million during the next transfer window.

Quality left-back

Araujo made a big impression during the Champions League quarter-final ties against Arsenal recently. He won a stunning 10 duels in the first leg at home with 7 recoveries and 7 successful tackles. The Uruguayan also made several overlapping runs and was denied a fantastic goal by a splendid fingertip save by goalkeeper David Raya.

The 26-year-old is an attack-minded full-back, but has also caught the eye with his defensive contributions. He has the traits to become a Premier League regular and could be seen as a straight competitor to Luke Shaw, who will enter the last year of his United contract this summer. Shaw has a 12-month extension clause in his deal.

Patrick Dorgu was signed as a potential competitor to Shaw in the squad, but the Dane has looked vulnerable defensively for the Mancunian giants. He is more comfortable operating as a wide attacking player and has played exclusively in that role under interim manager Michael Carrick on either side of his hamstring injury setback.

If United were to land Araujo from Sporting, Dorgu’s future could be higher up the pitch for United. Chelsea are also keen on landing the services of Araujo but may struggle to convince him with the lack of Champions League football. The Blues may have to win the FA Cup to even qualify for the Europa League next campaign.