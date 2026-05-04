Man Utd ‘pushing hard’ to sign Barcelona’s Raphinha

Manchester United are reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, winning the domestic treble. In 57 appearances across all competitions, he scored 34 goals and registered 22 assists.

However, the Brazilian hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form during this campaign due to fitness issues, though he has still managed 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Nevertheless, he has helped his side win the Spanish Super Cup and has played a key role in guiding the Blaugrana towards retaining the La Liga title. Hansi Flick’s side now just need to avoid defeat in El Clásico against Real Madrid next weekend to be crowned Spanish champions once again.

Now, Fichajes state that although Raphinha has established himself as a talismanic figure at Camp Nou, Barcelona might be open to cashing-in on him to generate funds and reinforce other areas of the squad.

The South American, valued at around £69m by Transfermarkt, still has two years left in his current contract, and the Catalan giants are in a strong position to demand a huge fee to sell him.

Man Utd have started showing most interest in him and are ‘pushing hard’ to lure him to Old Trafford by taking advantage of his current situation. However, the report state that Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested in him.

Raphinha to Man Utd

Raphinha used to be a left-footed right winger but has been showcasing his best as a left-winger under Flick in the last two campaigns.

United currently have Matheus Cunha as an option to deploy on the left flank, while Patrick Dorgu can provide cover in this position if needed. However, the Dane is a left-back by trait, while Cunha is more comfortable centrally.

So, Man Utd are said to be planning to reinforce the left flank this summer. A few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times, with Raphinha now emerging as a new serious option.

The 29-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and previously proved his worth in the Premier League for Leeds United. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.