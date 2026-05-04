Man Utd eye move to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Rafael Leao, as per Football Insider.

After one year without any European football, the Red Devils have secured their place in the Champions League, having defeated arch-rivals Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday.

The top five teams from the Premier League are set to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition next term, with Man Utd currently third in the table with 64 points from 35 matches.

When Michael Carrick was appointed interim manager, Champions League qualification seemed far-fetched. However, Man Utd have accumulated the most points in the English top-flight since his arrival in January.

Meanwhile, having secured their place in Europe’s elite club competition, it appears Man Utd have already started exploring options to strengthen the squad this summer and continue the rebuild.

Football Insider state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the left flank and have earmarked Leao as a serious option after being offered the chance to buy him. The Portuguese is edging closer to leaving San Siro Stadium this summer.

United admire Rafael Leão, but won’t make a formal approach until a new permanent manager is appointed. It is understood that Michael Carrick is currently leading the race for the role following the recent upturn in form under his guidance.

Leao to Man Utd

The report state that Barcelona and Manchester City are also interested in signing him, so United will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal.

The 26-year-old is valued at around £56m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. So, the Rossoneri are likely to demand a big fee to let him leave.

Previously, Leao was considered one of the best young forwards in the world. However, he hasn’t been able to reach his full potential at Milan. Still, he has helped Milan win a Serie A title and Supercoppa Italiana over the years.

The forward has played as a rotational option under Massimiliano Allegri this season, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.