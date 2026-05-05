Liverpool battling with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Barcola

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Parc des Princes from Olympique Lyonnais, the 23-year-old showcased his productivity last term, scoring 21 goals and registering 20 assists across all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side win the quadruple.

This season, Barcola has already won the French Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, making 18 goal contributions in all tournaments.

Still, he hasn’t been an undisputed starter in Luis Enrique’s starting line-up as the Spanish boss prefers to deploy Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue as the front three in big games.

So, TEAMtalk claim that with the Frenchman set to enter the final two years of his current contract, his representatives have started exploring options to find him a new destination.

Liverpool have long held an interest in Barcola, having previously made contact to sign him. But Les Parisiens refused to let him leave. However, if they eventually opt to change their stance, the Reds are ready to pounce, with Arne Slot’s side planning to sign two new attackers this summer.

The report state that purchasing Barcola won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all been made aware of the winger’s current situation.

Battle

Apart from the Premier League clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have all been monitoring his situation. Moreover, Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested in him.

Arsenal are considering upgrading the left flank this summer, while Man Utd are also interested in signing a new left-sided forward to support Matheus Cunha.

Liverpool, meanwhile, currently have Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo, and Federico Chiesa as options to deploy on the left wing.

However, Chiesa hasn’t been able to play regularly under Slot, while Ngumoha is still very young and isn’t ready to help Liverpool achieve their lofty ambitions yet. Gakpo, on the other hand, has struggled to showcase consistency this season.

Barcola is a highly talented player and would be a great coup for Arsenal, Liverpool, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.