Liverpool set to open talks to sign Marcos Senesi ahead of Tottenham

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer next summer, according to Tuttojuve.

Senesi rose to prominence while on the books of San Lorenzo before moving to Europe in 2019 to join Dutch side Feyenoord.

He made 116 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie club and later moved to the Premier League to join Bournemouth in 2022 on a four-year deal.

However, he was mostly in and out of the starting line-up, especially last season, when Andoni Iraola favoured Dean Huijsen and Ilya Zabarnyi as his favoured centre-back pairing.

Last season, Senesi was not a regular starter for Bournemouth, as Andoni Iraola preferred the pair of Dean Huijsen and Ilya Zabarnyi, who both played 31 Premier League games together and accumulated 1.66 points per game.

This season, however, the 28-year-old has been rock solid and indispensable in Bournemouth’s backline, playing in 34 of the Cherries’ 35 Premier League games so far this campaign, providing five assists and creating 24 chances despite playing as a centre-back.

Liverpool set to trump Tottenham to sign Senesi

With his deal set to run out at the end of the season, Senesi is set to become one of the most highly sought-after players in the summer.

In recent days, Football Talk, citing Florian Plettenberg, reported that Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle to sign Senesi.

However, it appears Liverpool are looking to steal a march on their Premier League rivals, as Tuttojuve reports that the defending Premier League title holders have entered the race to sign the centre-back.

Having tried to sign him in recent seasons, the Reds are set to reopen talks to discuss the contract details of the Argentine international’s potential transfer to Anfield in the summer, according to the report.

With over 120 Premier League appearances to his name, Senesi would represent a smart addition to Liverpool’s defence, particularly with Virgil van Dijk set to turn 35 in July.

While the Reds captain remains influential, his recent displays suggest he is no longer quite at his dominant peak, making the Argentine a viable long-term successor — especially given that new arrivals Jérémy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni will require time to regain full match sharpness after lengthy injury setbacks.