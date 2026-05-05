Liverpool plot swoop to sign Assan Ouedraogo from Leipzig

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign highly rated RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouedraogo next summer, according to Fussballdaten.

Ouedraogo first came through the ranks at Schalke 04’s academy, where his displays for the youth sides and then for the first team earned him a move to Leipzig in January 2024 after a fierce battle for his signature.

His first campaign with Die Roten Bullen didn’t go as planned, as persistent injuries hampered his progress, limiting him to just five games and 70 minutes across all competitions.

Described as an ‘unbelievable talent’ by Leipzig boss Ole Werner, the youngster now seems to have put his long injury woes behind him this season with scintillating displays at both ends of the pitch for Leipzig that have seen him produce seven goal contributions in 18 games this season.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann handed the youngster his first international call-up in last November’s international break, where he scored on his debut in the 6-0 win over Slovakia to become the Die Mannschaft’s second-youngest ever debut scorer at 19 years and 192 days old, behind Klaus Stürmer, who did so in 1954 at 19 years and 68 days old.

Such a strong run of form for both club and country will inevitably attract attention, with Fussballdaten reporting that Ouedraogo is set to become a subject of keen interest from several clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

Ouedraogo to Liverpool

One of the clubs looking to sign the exciting midfielder is Liverpool, according to the report, which claims the Merseyside giants have shortlisted the youngster as a transfer target to add more physicality to their midfield next season.

In a boost to Liverpool, Leipzig are willing to listen to offers of £38-43m for the 6ft 3in midfielder, although the Reds will have to battle with Newcastle United and Bayern Munich for his signature, Fussballdaten adds.

However, it appears the defending Premier League title holders are looking to trump rivals to secure the 19-year-old, as the report adds that the Reds are preparing to submit a formal £34m offer, plus bonuses, for Ouedraogo’s potential transfer to Anfield in the summer.

Following their 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Sunday, Liverpool have now lost 18 games across all competitions for the first time since securing promotion to the English top flight in 1962. They’ve previously lost more games on only three occasions: 1992-93 (20), 2004-05 (19), and 2009-10 (19).