Man Utd launch bid to sign Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a formal proposal to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils currently have Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount as options to deploy in the creative midfield position. However, the Englishman has struggled with fitness problems since joining from Chelsea a few years ago.

On the other hand, Fernandes has been a talismanic figure for Man Utd and has continued to showcase his productivity this season, scoring eight goals and registering 20 assists across all competitions.

However, he is set to enter the final year of his current contract, meaning his long-term future isn’t secured at Old Trafford.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to refresh the No.10 position and have identified Lopez as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

The Red Devils have even launched a formal £104m proposal to secure his service. However, Barcelona have no intention of parting ways with the 22-year-old and have already turned down the bid.

The Blaugrana have been in financial difficulties and are exploring the possibility of raising funds by selling a few star players this summer. But they don’t want to sell academy graduates like Lopez, with his existing deal set to run until 2031.

Lopez to Man Utd

The Spaniard is an energetic, creative midfielder by trait, but can also provide cover on the flanks if needed. He showed glimpses of his qualities last term, making 17 goal contributions across all competitions.

However, Lopez has taken his game to another level this campaign, scoring 13 goals and registering 17 assists in 46 appearances in all tournaments.

He is quick, technically sound, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, is efficient in creating opportunities for the attackers, and also works hard without possession.

Lopez is a top-class player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to prise him away from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, following a 3-2 victory over Liverpool, Man Utd are set to face Sunderland in the Premier League next weekend before taking on Nottingham Forest later this month.