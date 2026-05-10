Man Utd now eyeing move for Lyon forward Afonso Moreira

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Lyon winger Afonso Moreira next summer, according to A Bola.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon’s famous academy before being handed his first team debut by Ruben Amorim in a 3–2 Primeira Liga win over Vizela on 12 August 2023.

He was loaned to Gil Vicente in January 2024 to gain more experience, but he played only five games for the club.

After six first-team games for Sporting’s first team, Moreira joined Lyon on a permanent deal last summer for a fee far less than his £10m Transfermarkt valuation.

That deal has proven to be a bargain, as the winger has been a key player in Les Gones’ Champions League-chasing campaign, where they currently sit in third place, and has been particularly impressive in their recent run of form, during which they’ve won their last four games.

While his dribbling may have piqued attention, he also backs it up with prolific output in front of goal, netting eight goals and providing 11 assists in 35 games across all competitions this season.

Now, according to A Bola, Man Utd have joined several clubs to express interest in signing Moreira next summer.

United set sights on Moreira

The report adds that the Red Devils are looking to reinforce their squad next summer and have set their sights on the Portuguese left winger ahead of the summer transfer window.

With Champions League football now secured, United will invest significantly in their squad, especially with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Joshua Zirkzee expected to depart, which could create space for Moreira’s potential arrival, as per the report.

After joining for a considerably low fee, the Portuguese outlet adds that the French club are looking to recoup a significant amount from his potential sale, with a £21m valuation being placed on the youngster.

This season in Ligue 1, Moreira has averaged 1.6 chances created per 90 minutes, with 0.5 of those classified as big chances. He has also completed 1.5 crosses per 90, placing him among the top 10% in the French league.

His attacking influence has been impossible to ignore, with the youngster drawing 2.9 fouls per 90 this season, more than any other player in Lyon’s senior squad.

Off the ball, Moreira has also shown a tireless work ethic, winning 6.2 ground duels and averaging 1.8 tackles per 90 minutes, making him a complete package for United’s attack should a move be completed.