Man Utd & Liverpool eye move to sign Pierre Kalulu

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Juventus star Pierre Kalulu, as per Caught Offside.

After helping AC Milan win the Serie A title, the 25-year-old joined the Bianconeri. He initially moved to the Allianz Stadium on loan in 2024 before the deal became permanent last summer.

He has established himself as a key starter, scoring twice and registering five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

Moreover, the Frenchman has been helping his side mount a top-four charge in Serie A, sitting only one point above fifth-placed AS Roma. Having proven his worth in club football, Kalulu has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ French national team.

Now, Caught Offside claim that after being attracted by Kalulu’s recent promising performances, Man Utd and Liverpool have identified him as a ‘top priority’ target to reinforce the backline this summer.

Although Kalulu still has a long-term contract at Juventus, they are planning to award him a new deal with a salary hike following his recent eye-catching performances. However, if they eventually fail to agree on a fresh term, Juventus might be ready to cash-in on him for a fee of around £35m.

The report state that Liverpool and Man Utd aren’t the only clubs interested in Kalulu as Aston Villa are also in this race.

Battle

Kalulu is a right-footed versatile defender as he is comfortable in the centre-back position and right back role. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Liverpool currently have Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong as right-back options. However, Bradley has been out injured, while Frimpong has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Man Utd, meanwhile, currently have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as right-back options. So, they don’t need to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

Kalulu is a highly talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service.