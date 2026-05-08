Arsenal enter race to sign Botafogo midfielder Danilo



According to Globo, Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Botafogo midfielder Danilo ahead of a potential transfer approach this summer.

The Gunners have had a tremendous 2025/26 campaign under manager Mikel Arteta and are favourites to win the Premier League. They have also reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2006.

Despite this, there will be another huge spending spree this summer, and reports claim that the Gunners have spoken with Danilo’s staff ahead of a potential move in the next transfer window.

Danilo has revived his playing career after leaving Nottingham Forest for Botafogo last year, and he is widely expected to make the Brazilian W0rld Cup squad under head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Botafogo are aware of the situation and are prepared to wait until the tournament concludes for Brazil before contemplating a sale. Danilo could be purchased between £30 million and £35 million.

Revival

The Gunners have one of the best midfields in the Premier League. Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi have been undisputed starters in the centre of the park for most of the campaign, but that has recently changed.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was brilliant in his first senior start as a central midfielder against Fulham and subsequently kept his place against Atletico Madrid. Zubimendi was a second-half substitute in both of those matches.

Apart from the trio, Christian Norgaard and Mikel Merino (injured) are also specialists in the heart of the midfield. If Arsenal were to sign a new midfielder, Norgaard could be a realistic candidate to head for the exit door.

Danilo was on the Gunners’ radar during his Palmeiras days before he moved to Forest in a surprise deal. He had some standout displays at Forest but it was a time when they were battling relegation between 2023 and 2024.

Danilo subsequently lost his starting spot last season before returning to Botafogo. He had a difficult end to last year with injuries, but has been phenomenal in the new Brazilian campaign with outstanding performances. He is expected to make Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Operating as a central or defensive midfielder, Danilo has notched up 10 goals and 3 assists from only 22 appearances. He has also excelled with his work rate, high pressing and ability to make regular recoveries.

The 25-year-old is open to returning to European football for a second time. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners make a formal approach to Botafogo on the back of communicating with the player’s camp.