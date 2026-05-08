Chelsea make enquiries over deal to sign Brentford forward Igor Thiago

Chelsea are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Brentford centre-forward Igor Thiago next summer, according to Fichajes.

Since arriving at Gtech Community Stadium in 2024, the Brazilian forward has made a huge impact in the Premier League.

After producing an outstanding 2023–24 season with Club Brugge—registering 29 goals and six assists across all competitions—Thiago completed a club-record switch to Brentford.

His first year in England failed to unfold as expected, with only eight appearances. Still, the 24-year-old has since justified Brentford’s major investment, scoring 22 league goals and sitting just three behind Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot standings.

Across all competitions, he has delivered 26 goal contributions in 37 matches this season, leaving him fourth in the race for the European Golden Shoe behind Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Harry Kane.

What stands out in that group is that the other three attackers all represent clubs competing for UEFA Champions League qualification, which could make a transfer an attractive option for Thiago as interest from several sides continues to grow.

One of the clubs looking to sign Thiago in the summer is Chelsea, according to Fichajes, which claims the world champions are plotting an audacious swoop to sign the centre-forward.

Audacious swoop

The report adds that the London giant view the 6ft 3in hitman’s physicality and prolificness in front of goal as an ideal option to strengthen their attack as they look to regain their form next season.

Amid keen interest from other clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, the Blues are now accelerating their efforts by making formal enquiries about Thiago’s possible transfer to Stamford Bridge, according to the report.

Chelsea are also set to launch a formal move with a proposal worth up to £77m for the Brazilian international’s transfer in the summer, Fichajes adds.

Chelsea’s hopes of securing a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League are now over following Monday afternoon’s damaging 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

João Pedro netted in the 93rd minute to score their first league goal since March 4, ending a miserable spell that had seen the London side go two months without either a win or a goal in the Premier League.

The Brazilians have largely carried the Blues’ attack this season, and signing a player like Thiago would provide a more quality target man who could help ease the goalscoring burden on his countryman.