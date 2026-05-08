Tottenham open talks to sign Jan Paul van Hecke ahead of Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are in battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Dutch centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Brighton have received widespread plaudits for the recruitment model under Tony Bloom. After battling for survival in the first four seasons, finishing 15th, 17th, 15th and 16th, respectively, the club have adopted a more specialised recruitment strategy that has been effective in retaining their top-flight status.

They have signed some exciting prospects for relatively modest fees and sold them for exorbitant amounts, which has helped fund more arrivals. Since adopting this approach, they have bought and sold players such as Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Alexis Mac Allister, Ben White, and Joao Pedro in big-money deals.

The latest player who could join the list is van Hecke, who is having a terrific season for the Seagulls in their European-chasing campaign, in which they currently sit in eighth place.

Since arriving as a relatively unknown player from the Dutch side NAC Breda in 2020, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise on the South Coast, which has now drawn keen interest from several clubs.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Tottenham and Liverpool are set to battle for Van Hecke’s signature next summer.

Battle

For Spurs, the report adds that the North London club are accelerating their efforts to sign the Dutchman, as Roberto De Zerbi is keen to reunite with him after working with him during his spell at Brighton.

However, it appears Liverpool are looking to trump Tottenham in the race, as TEAMtalk claims the Reds have made initial contact with Van Hecke’s camp regarding his potential transfer to Anfield, with Arne Slot viewing the 6ft 2in centre-back as an ideal option to bolster his defence.

While Brighton would prefer to retain their defensive colossus, the Seagulls have placed a £60m valuation on the Netherlands international, who is also of keen interest to Newcastle United and Chelsea, as per the report.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham have clear needs for new centre-backs next season. Spurs could lose their captain, Cristian Romero, while Virgil van Dijk is not at his dominant best since the beginning of the season.

As a result, Van Hecke would be a viable option to bring Premier League experience and the much-needed reliability to either club’s backline, so it’ll be interesting to see who wins the race to sign him in the summer.