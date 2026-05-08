Liverpool urged to sign Jarrod Bowen to replace Salah

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has urged his old club to sign West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen to replace Mohamed Salah.

Following a successful nine-year spell, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions, the Egyptian is set to leave for free at the end of this season.

Moreover, Hugo Ekitike is set to remain sidelined for an extended period after sustaining a serious Achilles injury. So, the Reds are said to be planning to purchase two new forwards this summer.

Now, speaking on talkSPORT, Owen states that Bowen is a ‘brilliant’ player and a ‘top finisher’, so he would be a great coup for Liverpool to replace Salah if they purchase him.

When asked who Liverpool should sign to replace Salah, Owen said:

“I have said that to a couple of my mates the other day. I said, if I had one player. Now, obviously, Jarrod Bowen’s a legend of a player, West Ham, you know, adore the man, and rightly so. But if West Ham went down, he would fit for me. I think he’s absolutely brilliant. “Honestly, left foot, right foot, bang, bang, corners, pace. I mean, a real top finisher. I think he’s a brilliant player. I would be taking him to the World Cup, and, as I say, you know, I don’t want to upset West Ham fans, but if they went down, then he would be my idea of somebody to replace Salah.”

Bowen to Liverpool

Since moving to the London Stadium from Hull City, Bowen has established himself as a talismanic figure, helping his side win the Conference League.

Although West Ham have endured a dire campaign this season, languishing in the relegation zone, Bowen has showcased his productivity.

In 39 appearances across all competitions, the Englishman has netted 10 goals and registered 11 assists. Having proven his worth in the Premier League, he has secured his place in the England national team.

After signing a fresh term recently, Bowen still has a contract until 2030. So, the Hammers aren’t in any rush to sell him, but they might be forced to cash-in on him this summer if they eventually fail to stay in the Premier League.

Bowen is a top-class player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually listen to Owen’s advice and make a move to sign Bowen this summer.