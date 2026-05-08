Arsenal open talks to sign Ajax Amsterdam’s Mika Godts

Arsenal have reportedly made contact to sign Ajax Amsterdam forward Mika Godts, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 20-year-old started his youth career at Anderlecht before spending a few of years at Genk. He joined Ajax in 2023 before establishing himself as a key starter in recent campaigns.

This season, the youngster has showcased his productivity, scoring 17 goals and registering 14 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

His recent eye-catching performances were rewarded with a call-up to the Belgian national team by Rudi Garcia during the March international break. Moreover, he is likely to be a key player for Belgium at this summer’s World Cup.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by Godts’ recent promising performances, Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him. They have already held initial talks over this deal and have stepped up their efforts to monitor his development.

Barcelona are also interested in the youngster, but Arsenal are currently the frontrunners in this race. Mikel Arteta’s side are even confident of persuading the forward to move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2929, Ajax are in a strong position to demand a huge fee if they are forced to cash-in and have slapped a £65m price tag on his head.

If Ajax eventually fail to qualify for European football next season, they might even sell Godts in a cut-price deal.

Godts to Arsenal

Godts is a left-winger by trait, but is also efficient on the opposite side. Moreover, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and is efficient in finishing off his chances.

With Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struggling with consistency, Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a new left-winger during the offseason.

Godts is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.