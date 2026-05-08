Liverpool
Liverpool might compete with Manchester United for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba
Liverpool are set to have a productive transfer window during the summer and although defensive and offensive rebuilds could be the club’s top priorities, a midfielder’s signing or two is also likely to be on the cards.
Alexis Mac Allister’s form for the last few months has been very inconsistent, and the depth in the engine room has also been short. To resolve their woes in the middle of the park, the Reds are will look into the signing of a top quality Premier League star.
TEAMtalk has reported that Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba has emerged as a possible option for Liverpool, with the player expected to depart the Seagulls in the summer amidst a demand for his services amongst bigger sides.
Manchester United have been linked closely with him, especially of late considering Casemiro’s departure at the end of the season, so Liverpool will face some stern competition for Baleba, who could move this summer for £80 million.
Liverpool’s move for Baleba hinges on UCL qualification
Carlos Baleba is expected to be on the Premier League’s biggest transfers during the summer and it comes as no surprise that Liverpool have joined Manchester United in a battle for the 22-year-old’s signature.
His box-to-box attributes, strong physical prowess and ability to win the ball in deeper areas and dive into the final third will help Liverpool creatively and in their current tactical setup if Arne Slot remains in the job next season.
However, it is fair to say that for now, Manchester United hold an advantageous position having sealed a Champions League berth for next season whilst also being able to virtually guarantee Baleba a regular role in their playing eleven.
While the player’s role at Anfield might also be a crucial one, it is vital for Liverpool to secure qualification into the European Cup to compete for Baleba as it may be a key factor influencing his decision-making, particularly with Brighton & Hove Albion also in contention to play continentally next year.
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