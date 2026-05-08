Liverpool eye move to sign Monaco star Lamine Camara

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, as per TEAMtalk.

After winning the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s debut campaign as manager last term, the Reds have endured a disappointing season this time around.

They are set to end the season trophyless, but the only consolation is that they are likely to qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the Premier League’s top five.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool want to reinforce the midfield department by signing dynamic options to turn the situation around next season and have identified Camara as a serious option.

Apart from the Senegalese international, the Merseyside club have also earmarked Adam Wharton, Mamadou Sangare, and Carlos Baleba as targets. But Manchester United are also interested in the Brighton and Hove Albion star.

Camara still has a contract until 2029 and is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt. So, the Red and Whites are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to part ways with him.

Having splashed a huge amount of money last summer, Liverpool need to raise funds by selling stars to add fresh faces.

Camara is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Camara to Liverpool

In 29 appearances across all competitions, the youngster has made five goal contributions this season. Moreover, he has been helping his side to push for a European place finish in Ligue 1.

After showcasing his qualities at Stade Louis II, Camara has secured his place in the Senegal national team’s starting line-up.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

Slot currently has Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the midfield department.

However, Jones is set to enter the final year of his current contract and has been linked with a move away ahead of the summer window. On the other hand, Endo has struggled to find regular game time since Slot’s arrival as the manager.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Camara to reinforce the engine room.