Arsenal very keen on signing PSG winger Bradley Barcola



According to Sky Sport Germany, Arsenal are ‘very keen’ on landing the signature of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners bolstered their attacking department last summer with the signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, and the trio have contributed to the club’s pursuit of a long-awaited Premier League title.

However, there is still a lingering concern on the left side of the Gunners’ attack. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli started the season on a high note, but their performances have been unconvincing in the last few months.

Trossard in particular could leave the Gunners later this year and a marquee replacement is required. Sky Sport Germany claim that ‘talks are already underway’ between several European clubs and the representatives of Barcola.

With two years left on his contract, the Frenchman may pursue a new challenge if a renewal is not agreed. Arsenal are particularly ‘very keen’ on the attacker, but could face Premier League competition in the form of Liverpool.

Elite winger

Barcola had a good reputation during his breakthrough at Lyon and he has stepped up to become one of the most-sought after wingers in world football at PSG. The Frenchman can play on either wing or up front, but he is most comfortable from the left flank.

He had a tremendous 2024/25 season with PSG, notching up 42 goal involvements in all competitions. However, there has been a noticeable dip this term with only 19 goal contributions, but that has been primarily influenced by the strong competition for places.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who signed midway through the last campaign for PSG, has been the regular left winger in the knockout phase of the Champions League. Desire Doue has likewise been preferred on the opposite end by manager Luis Enrique ahead of Barcola.

Barcola has been restricted to substitute roles after the hour mark in recent European matches, and he may want to leave the French heavyweights to join an elite European club, where he has the assurance of regular playing time from his preferred left wing spot.

At Arsenal, the £39 million star could certainly secure a starting role ahead of Trossard and Martinelli. Barcola’s excellent dribbling and direct running makes him a menace for opposition defenders. He has the knack of scoring goals from outside the box.

He is also good in finding spaces to create chances against low defensive blocks. At 23, he is just entering the peak phase of his career and would be an outstanding signing for the Gunners. He won’t come on the cheap and it could take a premium fee to persuade PSG to sell.