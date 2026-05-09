Liverpol now eyeing move to sign Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare

Liverpool are exploring a move to sign highly rated Malian defensive midfielder Mamadou Sangare from Lens, as per Ekrem Konur.

Sangare first caught the eye of RB Salzburg while representing Yeelen Olympique in the Malian Première Division, eventually earning a move to the Austrian side in 2020.

Breaking into the senior setup proved challenging, leading to temporary spells at FC Liefering, Grazer AK 1902, SV Zulte Waregem, and TSV Hartberg before a permanent transfer to SK Rapid Wien followed in the summer of 2024.

His breakthrough eventually arrived in Vienna, where Sangare established himself with 50 appearances for the 32-time Austrian champions, performances that quickly drew attention from Lens.

The French club moved swiftly to sign him last summer, and adapting to life in Ligue 1 has not been an issue, with the midfielder already featuring 37 times in all competitions under Pierre Sage.

His displays for Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations also caught the eye, as he appeared in all five matches and consistently showcased his defensive discipline alongside an outstanding work rate.

Now, according to Konur, Liverpool are considering a swoop for Sangare to reinforce their midfield ranks in the summer.

The journalist adds that Arne Slot is looking to add more physicality and combativeness to his midfield, and the Malian has been identified after impressing the club’s scouts.

Battle

However, the Merseyside giants face stern competition for Sangare, as Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also expressed interest in the 23-year-old. Konur adds.

It has been a frustrating title-defending campaign for Liverpool, who have already suffered 11 league defeats for the first time since the 2014–15 campaign.

Across all competitions, Slot’s team have been beaten on 18 occasions, their worst return since 2009–10, when they recorded 19 defeats.

A large part of those setbacks has come from defensive problems, stemming from injuries and inconsistent performances at the back. Liverpool have conceded at least twice in 16 separate Premier League matches this season — a figure only surpassed during the 2012–13 campaign, when they allowed two or more goals in 17 games.

While the defence has been largely faulted, the holding midfield area also holds a fair share of the blame, as the Reds are always vulnerable to transitions, as evidenced in their recent 3-2 loss to Manchester United.

Adding a combative, relentless ball winner like Sangare, who will cost around his £25m Transfermarkt valuation would help bring much-needed steel to the midfield and cover at defence.