Arsenal pondering over gutsy transfer for Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal in the Champions League final after 20 long years and only defending champions Paris Saint-Germain stand between them and a maiden European title in the showpiece event set for May 30th in Budapest.

Though Mikel Arteta’s side could cap off a memorable season with the league and continental double, there remains a major area in the squad that needs bolstering in the summer transfer window – the left wing.

Sky Sports has reported that Arsenal are pondering over a bold swoop for Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, having been significantly boosted from a financial standpoint after their qualification to the European Cup final.

Even though links have been made to Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, Viktor Gyokeres’ recent form might compel the Gunners to consider Kvaratskhelia, whose excellent big game performances and natural ability on the left flank is a massive plus point.

Kvaratskhelia signing would need a record fee

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli last January and in less than 18 months, his impact in the French capital has been seismic to say the least, as they lay on the cusp of a second successive treble.

With 18 goals and 10 assists to his name, the Georgian international’s productivity is beyond numbers as his creativity, ability to draw defenders and strong defensive work-rate have all made him arguably the world’s best left wingers.

For Arsenal to be able to sign him, they would need to break their bank and more. Kvaratskhelia is valued at £80 million on Transfermarkt but his transfer could well go into the nine-figure territory with PSG having no intention of selling him.

It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners are prepared to spend potentially a record transfer fee for the 25-year-old, who would elevate their squad to a different level, and also propose a compelling enough personal offer to leave the riches of PSG aside.