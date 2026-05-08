Jorgensen, Colwill, James and Delap start: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Liverpool

Chelsea are on a streak of six successive Premier League losses, with their latest defeat to Nottingham Forest putting them out of contention from Champions League qualification by virtue of a top finish, though Europa League hopes still remain.

Liverpool stand between them at Anfield next and if the team can pick up all possible points to secure as high a finish as possible in the English top division, they would feel that the season has ended on a slightly positive note.

Here is a look at the team Calum McFarlane is expected to employ against the Reds.

Goalkeeper – Filip Jorgensen is expected to start in goal after Robert Sanchez suffered a head injury in last Monday’s outing.

Defenders – Malo Gusto is expected to continue at right back for another game, with Marc Cucurella also the favourite to be employed down the left side of defence. Levi Colwill played the second half in the team’s previous game and could start at centre back this time, partnering alongside Trevoh Chalobah in a back four that has only one change from the Nottingham clash.

James in midfield, Delap up top

Midfielders – Reece James is expected to be fully fit for the visit to Liverpool and having done a solid job in midfield this season, he could replace Romeo Lavia and play in a double pivot alongside Moises Caicedo, with Enzo Fernandez assuming the number 10 position.

Cole Palmer could continue to feature on the right flank, whereas injury woes could force Joao Pedro to play on the left wing instead of his usual central position down the middle.

Forward – £30 million summer signing Liam Delap could round up the Chelsea eleven by leading the line.

Here is how the away side is expected to look on paper.