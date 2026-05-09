Kerkez to replace Robertson: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Chelsea

Liverpool were beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend but remain in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League next season with their fate in their own hands as three games remain in the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s men take on Chelsea at Anfield at 12:30 local time on matchday 36 of the English top division hoping to pick up all three points in front of their fans in the penultimate home game of the campaign against a struggling Chelsea team.

Here is how the hosts are expected to line up for the clash.

Goalkeeper – Freddie Woodman is expected to continue in between the sticks for Liverpool.

Defenders – Curtis Jones played at right back in the previous game and could continue as a full back this time around as well. Andy Robertson, on the other hand, could drop out of the side to make way for Milos Kerkez. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, are expected to continue in an unchanged pairing in central defence.

Frimpong higher up the pitch, Gakpo as the number nine

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to get the nod in the double pivot in Liverpool’s engine room once more, while Dominik Szoboszlai, the standout performer from the Manchester United game, is expected to be handed an advanced role as the team’s number 10.

Jeremie Frimpong might be employed on the right flank given his defensive shortcomings as Mohamed Salah is still injured, whereas Florian Wirtz could play on the left wing.

Forward – Cody Gakpo could play as the number nine with Liverpool unlikely to risk Alexander Isak’s fitness.

Here is how the Reds are expected to look on paper.