Chelsea plotting audacious swoop to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal

Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Arsenal’s highly rated attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri ahead of a possible summer move, according to CaughtOffside.

Nwaneri is one of the most exciting players to come through the Hale End Academy. After impressing in the youth ranks, especially in the U18, where he recorded 20 goal contributions in 23 games, he was slowly integrated into first-team training by Mikel Arteta, who handed him his first-team debut in the 3-0 win over Brentford on September 22, 2022, to become the Premier League’s youngest-ever debutant at 15 years, 5 months, and 23 days.

After finding the net in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on November 23, 2024, he also became Arsenal’s second-youngest ever Premier League scorer, aged 17 years and 247 days, before Max Dowman broke the record this season.

Nwaneri was tipped for a more prominent role in the first team this season but was sent on loan to Marseille after struggling for minutes at the Emirates.

While things have not gone according to plan in France, it is worth noting that the youngster possesses immense potential to become world-class, which explains why top clubs remain keen on signing him.

One of the clubs looking to sign the 19-year-old is Chelsea, according to CaughtOffside, which reports that the world champions are keeping close tabs on his situation with Arsenal.

Nwaneri to Chelsea

The report adds that Blues are long-term admirers of the attacking midfielder and could rekindle their interest should he decide to depart the Emirates at the end of the season.

While his move to Marseille was a straight loan deal, Arsenal could be open to Nwaneri’s departure in the summer for ‘the right price’ between £35 and £40m, which would count as ‘pure profit’ in their financial report, according to the report.

This has now put several clubs, including Chelsea, on high alert, with the West Londoners now closely monitoring the situation ahead of a potential summer swoop, CaughtOffside adds.

However, the Blues are not alone in the race, as the report claims that Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, AC Milan and three unnamed Premier League clubs are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Chelsea ended their abysmal run of six consecutive losses in the league by battling to a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

The Blues now have the chance to claim silverware after what has been a disappointing season when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley next Saturday.