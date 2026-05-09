[Teams] Liverpool vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to cement their place in the Champions League qualification spots with a win over an out-of-form Chelsea side at Anfield this lunchtime.

The Reds head into the game off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United last weekend. That result has left them sitting fourth in the table – level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa and six ahead of Bournemouth.

Arne Slot is without Alisson Becker once again but there is positive news on Giorgi Mamardashvili as he’s passed fit to return from injury and starts between the sticks today.

Ibrahima Konate starts alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s defence while Curtis Jones keeps his place at right-back. Milos Kerkez comes in to replace Andrew Robertson at left-back.

Ryan Gravenberch anchors the midfield along with Alexis MacAllister while Dominik Szoboszlai keeps his place in the attacking midfield role.

Jeremie Frimpong keeps his place on the right wing with Mohamed Salah still out. Rio Ngumoha is recalled to start on the left as Florian Wirtz misses out. Alexandre Isak is back from injury but has to settle for a place on the bench so Cody Gakpo leads the line up front.

Chelsea head to Anfield in shocking form having lost each of their last six Premier League games. This disastrous run has seen them drop down to ninth in the table and out of the running for Champions League qualification.

Robert Sanchez is ruled out with a head injury so Filip Jorgensen comes in between the sticks. Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella keep their places in the full-back positions but Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill are recalled in the middle of Chelsea’s defence along with Jorrel Hato.

Moises Caicedo is joined by Andrey Santos in midfield while Enzo Fernandez also starts for the visitors. Cole Palmer keeps his place while Joao Pedro starts up front for the Blues.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Mamardashvili, Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Frimpong, Gakpo, Ngumoha.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Isak, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Morrison, Wright, Ndiaye.

Chelsea

Jorgensen; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Andrey Santos; Enzo, Palmer; Joao Pedro.

Subs: Slonina, James, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Lavia, Eboue, Kabila-McQueen, Delap