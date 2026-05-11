Man Utd frontrunners to sign Wolves star Joao Gomes



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are one of the frontrunners to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devil are expected to strengthen their midfield department this summer. Casemiro is confirmed to depart when his contract concludes at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte could be offloaded by the club too.

Ugarte arrived as a potential successor to Casemiro in the no.6 role but he has played as the Brazilian’s backup in recent years. The Uruguayan could be shown the exit door as the club seek to refresh up their midfield.

Caught Offside claim that Man United are monitoring the developments of Gomes and they are one of the frontrunners to secure his signature alongside with arch-rivals Liverpool and Conference League finalists Crystal Palace.

Wolves valued their prized asset at more than £60 million in the past, but he could be signed for just £40 million this summer as the Midlands outfit seek funds to bolster the squad and secure Championship promotion next term.

Possible deal

Wolves have been rooted to the bottom of the league standings throughout the season, but Gomes has still caught the eye with his performances. He has won an impressive 6.6 duels and 3 tackles per game alongside 5.6 recoveries.

His passing accuracy is slightly lower at 86% but that should improve at a more possession based outfit. Gomes has strong defensive attributes and he could be seen as a successor to Ugarte rather than Casemiro ahead of next season.

£40m appears a bargain fee for a player entering the prime of his career at 25. Liverpool are also hot on the trail of the former Flamengo man. They have been long-term admirers, and United must be pro-active to prise him away ahead of the Reds.

It won’t be difficult to persuade Gomes with the opportunity to continue in the English top-flight. The big question remains whether he would accept a reduced playing role, as United may want to land a marquee midfield signing as well this summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are among names on their radar. Atalanta ace Ederson has also emerged as a possible candidate with his contract at the Serie A outfit expiring in 12 months’ time.