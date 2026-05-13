Man Utd have Strahinja Pavlovic on their trail



Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign AC Milan centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have had injuries in the central defensive department this campaign, and they have been without Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez for a prolonged period.

Harry Maguire has likewise been on the sidelines with muscular issues, and Man United may want to shore up the heart of their backline ahead of their return to European football.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Red Devils are on the trail of Pavlovic, and they are ‘above all’ in the pursuit of the Serbian star, who could leave the Rossoneri at the end of the season.

Milan ideally would prefer to keep their prized asset next term, but they could be forced to sanction his sale if they don’t qualify for the Champions League with a top-four Serie A finish.

Top-class

The 24-year-old signed for the Rossoneri from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2024. He has been one of the club’s leading performers this season, starting from the left side of the back three.

The left-footed star has a pass completion rate of 91% in the Italian top-flight this campaign. Pavlovic has also won 5 duels per game alongside 3 recoveries and 2 tackles. He has also been an influence in the final third, scoring 5 goals and providing an assist.

The Serbian is a physically and aerially dominant centre-back, who is well suited for Premier League football, but the big question mark remains whether United will spend big on a new central defender during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Martinez has returned to first-team action after multiple injuries this season. De Ligt has been out with a back issue since the November international break, but there has been good progress and he could be back in first-team action by pre-season.

On paper, De Ligt and Martinez are the perfect centre-back partnership for United when fit. They also have Maguire, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven in the squad. Heaven has proved a fantastic backup for Martinez in the left central defensive position.

Barring a high-profile exit in the department, United may not seek to sign Pavlovic, who could be prised away for £43 million.