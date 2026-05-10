Chelsea battling with Man Utd over deal to sign AC Milan centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic

Manchester United and Chelsea are battling over a deal to sign AC Milan centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic next summer, according to Calciomercato.

Since arriving at Milan from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2024, Pavlović has spent the last two campaigns at San Siro.

A regular starting role did not arrive immediately for the defender, who only established himself consistently toward the closing stages of the 2024–25 season with the Rossoneri. Since then, though, he has grown into an important figure during the 2025–26 campaign.

Operating from the left side of Massimiliano Allegri’s back three, Pavlovic has registered four goals and one assist across 31 appearances in the Serie A while also helping provide defensive stability for a side pushing to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Those displays have not gone unnoticed, with several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, now showing growing interest in the Serbian international.

According to Calciomercato, several clubs, including Man Utd, have made enquiries through Pavlovic’s representative about his potential summer transfer.

However, they face stern competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea, as the report adds that the world champions are the ‘most active’ club in the race for the 6ft 4in centre-back.

Pavlovic would be an ideal option for Chelsea

The Blues are looking to revamp their backline in the summer and are targeting a move for the Serbian international to replace Benoit Badiashile, who is of keen interest to AC Milan, according to the report.

While the 24-year-old is considered a key player, the Italian outlet adds that the Rosoneri would only be open to his departure if they receive a tangible £43m offer, with United and Chelsea now showing interest.

Despite boasting an array of centre-back options that include Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill, who both started in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday, as well as Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong and Badiashile.

However, their displays this season, especially since the turn of the year, show that the backline lacks leadership and spine, and this has led to them conceding 49 goals in the Premier League, six more than they did last season.

As such, bringing in a centre-back with top-flight experience, defensive solidity, and vocal leadership on and off the pitch would be ideal for reinforcing Chelsea’s backline, and Pavlovic fits the bill.