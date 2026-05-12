Liverpool battling with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Camara

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign AS Monaco star Lamine Camara, as per TEAMtalk.

After winning the Premier League title under Arne Slot last term, the Reds splashed a huge amount of money last summer to refresh the squad and continue the momentum.

However, the Merseyside club have displayed inconsistent performances this season, sitting fourth in the Premier League table with 59 points from 36 matches. They are set to end the campaign trophyless.

Still, it has been suggested that Liverpool are planning to keep faith in Slot and are willing to remain active this summer to hand the Dutch boss the necessary tools to turn the situation around next term.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are interested in signing a new midfielder and have identified Camara as a serious option after monitoring his development closely this season.

Although the 22-year-old still has a contract until 2029, Monaco are a selling club and would be open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £39m during the offseason.

However, purchasing Camara won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Arsenal and Man Utd have also been keeping a close eye on his performances before making a potential swoop.

Battle

Moreover, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, Brentford, and West Ham United have all registered their interest in him after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Newcastle United are also in this race, and they have been showing the most concrete interest in finalising the operation.

Camara is an energetic defensive midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in a box-to-box role. He is quick, strong, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

With Casemiro set to leave for free this summer, Man Utd are keen on purchasing a new midfielder. On the other hand, Arsenal are seemingly looking for a new CDM as Christian Norgaard has struggled to find regular game time this season.

Camara is a top-class player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.