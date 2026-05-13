Man Utd & Arsenal make contact to sign Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly made contact to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Jose Alvalade Stadium from Italian side Lecce, the Dane has enjoyed great success over the last few years, winning two Liga Portugal titles and a Taça de Portugal.

This season, the 26-year-old has continued to showcase his qualities, making seven goal contributions in 40 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he has helped his side reach the Taça de Portugal final.

After proving his worth in the Portuguese top-flight, Hjulmand has established himself as a key starter in the Danish national team’s starting line-up.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are planning to revamp the engine room with at least two midfielders and have identified Hjulmand as a target.

He isn’t at the top of the list of targets, but they have been keeping a close eye on him. United have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him.

However, Man Utd will have to overcome fierce competition to seal the deal as Arsenal are also in this race. The Gunners held talks with Sporting over Hjulmand when the two clubs met in the Champions League quarter-finals. Alongside Hjulmand, Arsenal are also interested in Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande and Ivan Fresneda.

Battle

Moreover, the report state that Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid are keen on Hjulmand. On the other hand, Manchester City are planning to make a move for him if they fail to sign Elliot Anderson, who is also a target of Man Utd.

Hjulmand still has a contract until 2028 and has a £69m release clause. Sporting are a selling club, so they are prepared to cash-in on him and are ready to accept around £52m.

Man Utd want to revamp the midfield department as Casemiro is set to leave for free, and Manuel Ugarte could be sold following his below-average performances in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Arsenal are seemingly planning to replace Christian Norgaard, who has struggled to break into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up since joining from Brentford last summer.

Hjulmand is a highly talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Arsenal should either club eventually manage to secure his service.