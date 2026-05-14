Liverpool eyeing switch for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier

Liverpool’s primary goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been linked with departing the club during the summer transfer window, with Juventus tipped as one of his possible landing spots ahead of next season.

Caught Offside has reported that the Reds have already started planning for life after the Brazilian international, and are believed to be considering a transfer for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier as his replacement.

He joined PSG last summer but has largely played as a back-up to Matvey Safonov, and the opportunity to play consistent minutes, or at least offer fierce competition to Giorgi Mamardashvili might compel Chevalier to consider a Premier League move.

A low-cost option for Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain signed Lucas Chevalier less than a month ago but his secondary role at the club has meant his valuation on Transfermarkt has stayed at £25 million, a reasonable transfer fee for Liverpool if that is indeed the Frenchman’s asking price.

Lucas Chevalier is a modern-day goalkeeper with great reflexes, composure with the ball at his feet and an ability to play effectively from the back. That said, his height of over six feet gives him a commanding presence in between the sticks.

Whether his proposed arrival at Liverpool makes him the undisputed number one at Anfield remains to be seen given that Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia to be a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker.

In saying that, the Georgian’s performances have not been convincing enough for him to be the primary option for the Reds, which means Chevalier will have a fair chance at becoming the go-to choice in goal for Liverpool if he joins them.

How much PSG are looking to charge for his services would be a key driving factor behind Chevalier’s transfer as well, as Liverpool might not want to spend a huge chunk of money for a position where they already have a fairly reliable option.