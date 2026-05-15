Liverpool interested in signing Aston Villa’s Kamara

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa star Boubacar Kamara, as per The Athletic.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister were integral parts of the Reds’ Premier League-winning campaign last term. However, the Argentinian international hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form.

On the other hand, Arne Slot currently has Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions. However, Jones is set to enter the final year of his current contract and is likely to leave this summer as negotiations over a fresh term haven’t progressed at all.

Endo played regularly under Jurgen Klopp but has found himself on the periphery since Slot’s arrival as the manager. He has been out since picking up a serious injury vs Sunderland earlier this year.

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, is a creative midfielder by trait but is also comfortable providing cover in the box-to-box and right-back positions.

So, The Athletic claim that Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, is planning to sign a new midfielder this summer and has identified Kamara as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances for Aston Villa.

Since moving to Villa Park for free back in 2022, Kamara has established himself as an undisputed starter. He still has a contract until 2030 and is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt.

Kamara to Liverpool

So, Aston Villa are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in. However, the Frenchman has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and has been out due to a serious knee issue since January.

As a result, Liverpool have also lined up Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, and Alex Scott as potential alternative options if they eventually opt not to sign Kamara.

The 26-year-old is a deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Kamara is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they eventually opt to secure his service.