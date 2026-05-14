Man Utd now eyeing move for Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson ahead of a potential summer swoop, as per Ekrem Konur.

Following his initial loan move from Danish side FC Nordsjælland in February last year, Svensson took no time to settle, immediately hitting the ground running and emerging as one of the best fullbacks in the Bundesliga, which led to Dortmund making his deal permanent in the summer.

In the ongoing campaign, the 24-year-old has been Niko Kovač’s preferred left wing-back in his 3-4-3 system, displacing Ramy Bensebaini at the position.

His influence has also extended into Europe, where he featured seven times across Die Borussen’s 10 UEFA Champions League matches before their play-off elimination against Atalanta.

The defender’s underlying numbers further underline his importance at both ends of the pitch. With an 83.6% pass completion rate, a 50% dribble success rate, and 138 defensive actions, including 82 recoveries, 73 clearances, 20 interceptions, and 37 tackles.

It’s no surprise several clubs have been piqued by his all-round effectiveness at both ends of the pitch, with Ekrem Konur reporting that Man Utd are closely monitoring Svensson ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a new left back in the summer and have been tracking the 24-year-old on several occasions this season, according to the report.

Svensson to Man Utd

The report adds that Dortmund have placed a £35m valuation on Svensson amid inte£35mrest from United, who will have to battle Arsenal, Liverpool and Atalanta for the 11-cap Sweden international.

Man Utd will hope to finish the season on a high when they host Nottingham Forest on Sunday in their final home game of the season.

The 13-time Premier League champions have enjoyed a strong resurgence under Michael Carrick, who is reportedly closing in on a deal to become United’s new permanent head coach.

The 44-year-old has collected 33 points from his 15 Premier League matches in charge of the club — the highest tally of any manager in the Premier League during that period — while also guiding the club back into the UEFA Champions League.

With United currently on course to finish third in the table, Michael Carrick has overseen a remarkable turnaround since taking charge.

He has also helped reignite Kobbie Mainoo’s career, who has since committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract.