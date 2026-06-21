Liverpool & Man Utd in contact to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool and Manchester United have been in contact to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from AS Monaco, the 26-year-old has enjoyed great success, winning a La Liga title, Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

Last season, Los Blancos displayed inconsistent performances, but the Frenchman showed glimpses of his qualities, making four goal contributions and keeping 11 clean sheets in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Real Madrid were initially keen on keeping hold of the Frenchman but have decided to revamp the midfield department under new manager Jose Mourinho’s guidance after failing to win a trophy over the last two seasons.

Having already signed Bernardo Silva, the Spanish giants are prioritising signing Enzo Fernández from Chelsea. Moreover, they are interested in Mateus Fernandes and Rodrigo Hernandez.

So, Real Madrid would be open to cashing-in on Tchouameni should they receive an offer of around £87m, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Liverpool hold a long-standing interest in the 26-year-old as they previously attempted to secure his services back in 2022 before he decided to move to the Spanish capital. They are now ready to finally sign him by taking advantage of his current situation.

Battle

On the other hand, Man Utd are also keen on him. Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping a close eye on his situation, but the Reds and the Red Devils are currently ‘best positioned’ to finalise the operation if Tchouameni eventually leaves.

Liverpool and Man Utd have been holding talks with the player’s representatives over this deal throughout the summer.

Following Casemiro’s departure, Man Utd are considering purchasing a new defensive midfielder to replace the Brazilian. On the other hand, after enduring a disappointing campaign last term, Liverpool are planning to overhaul the squad under Andoni Iraola’s guidance.

Tchouameni is a 6ft 2in tall defensive midfielder, but is also comfortable in the centre-back position if needed. He can provide cover in the box-to-box role as well.

He is a top-class player and could be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service ahead of next season.