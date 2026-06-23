Iraola ‘pushing’ to bring Darwin Núñez back to Liverpool

Liverpool’s new manager Andoni Iraola is reportedly ‘pushing’ hard to bring Darwin Núñez back to Anfield this summer, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being impressed by the Uruguayan’s performances for SL Benfica, the Reds decided to purchase him back in 2022. Although he won a Premier League title and a Community Shield at Anfield, he failed to truly flourish in the English top-flight.

As a result, the Merseyside club decided to cash-in on him last summer, and Al-Hilal purchased him. However, he has had a difficult time in the Saudi Pro League as well. Despite his recent struggles, Núñez continues to play a key role for the Uruguayan national team.

Now, Fichajes state that following Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury, Iraola wants to add depth to the frontline at Liverpool. He is ‘pushing’ hard to bring Núñez back because of his willingness to work hard without possession, which is essential in the Spaniard’s high-intense style of football.

The South American is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. So, Al-Hilal are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave this summer.

Having displayed inconsistent performances last term, Liverpool are said to be keen on upgrading the attacking department and have already purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna.

Moreover, the Merseyside club have been working on a deal to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, while Bradley Barcola has also been linked with a move to Anfield.

Núñez to Liverpool

Liverpool currently have Alexander Isak and Ekitike as striker options, but the Swedish international struggled with fitness problems last campaign. So, Iraola’s side could do with purchasing a new striker.

Núñez knows about the Premier League and is still very young. He is quick, strong, good in the air, and works extremely hard without possession. So, he might be a shrewd stopgap replacement for Ekitike should the Reds purchase him.

However, considering the South American’s recent poor form, it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will opt to buy him. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club’s hierarchy eventually listen to Iraola’s demand and make a move to sign Núñez over the coming weeks.