Liverpool, Man Utd & Arsenal eye move to sign Vinicius Jr

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly been keeping a close eye on Vinicius Junior’s current situation at Real Madrid, as per TEAMtalk.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent, the Reds have signed Victor Muñoz from Osasuna. But they want at least another forward this summer.

On the other hand, after qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the Red Devils have been exploring options to sign a new winger to support Matheus Cunha.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are also considering signing a new left-sided forward following Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard’s inconsistent performances last term.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool have all been keeping a close eye on Vinicius’ current situation at Real Madrid and they are prepared to seriously explore a deal for him if he becomes genuinely available this summer.

The Brazilian has entered the final year of his current contract, and Los Blancos previously offered him a fresh contract proposal with a salary package in excess of £400,000-a-week.

However, the 25-year-old hasn’t accepted the offer as he wants around £500,000-a-week. The Spanish giants don’t want to meet his demands, so negotiations haven’t progressed at all between the two parties.

Battle

But following the conclusion of Vinicius’ World Cup campaign with Brazil, Real Madrid are set to reopen talks with the player’s representatives over a fresh term as they are prioritising keeping hold of him.

However, if an agreement can’t be reached over the coming weeks, Los Blancos are prepared to cash-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Saudi Arabian clubs are determined to purchase him, while Bayern Munich are firm admirer of him and have been monitoring his situation closely.

However, the report state that Vinicius would be open to moving to the Premier League if he leaves the Spanish capital. Intermediaries close to the player have already made contact with several English clubs.

Alongside Arsenal, Man Utd, and Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have been kept informed about his current situation.

Vinicius, valued at around £119m by Transfermarkt, is one of the best players in the world and would be a great coup for Arsenal, Liverpool, or Man Utd should any of those clubs purchase him.