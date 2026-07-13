Christos Tzolis wants Arsenal move, snubs Dortmund



According to journalist Dimitris Manakos, Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis only wants to join Arsenal amid an enquiry from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners are expected to reinforce their left wing department ahead of next season, but this will coincide with possible exits. They have already agreed to sell Leandro Trossard to Besiktas for £17 million.

The Belgium international has also finalised personal terms with the Istanbul giants, and it appears a matter of time before he makes the switch formally.

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Arsenal are in contact with the representatives of Tzolis, and Manakos claims that the 24-year-old ‘only wants’ the Gunners and he is prepared to wait despite Dortmund’s approach.

Possible deal

Tzolis has developed leaps and bounds since his move away from Norwich City. He was brilliant during the previous campaign with 22 goals and 29 assists from 52 appearances for Brugge in all competitions.

The Pro League is vastly inferior in terms of overall quality to the Premier League, but Tzolis also proved his credentials in the Champions League last term with goal contributions against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Atalanta.

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced discussions with Brugge over his potential transfer and it has been claimed a package worth £35 million could be finalised for a summer deal soon.

Tzolis has already given the green light for the transfer and the final decision could be up to the Gunners once Trossard officially leaves the club to join Besiktas on a permanent move.

Tzolis would be a good upgrade on the outgoing Belgian. Aside from his goal contributions, the 24-year-old has dazzled with his dribbling and pace on the counter-attack, and can score and create chances from tight spaces.

The Greek remains untested at the highest level in Europe’s top-five leagues but he comes with plenty of potential. He would be a good deputy on the left wing with Arsenal also eyeing a marquee signing for the position.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is reportedly the priority target for the attacking role, but the Gunners have yet to make a formal transfer proposal for the England international currently at the World Cup.