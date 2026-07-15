Arsenal preparing offer to sign Antonio Nusa



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are preparing an opening bid to sign RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa this summer.

The Gunners recently sanctioned the departure of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas for £17 million, and this has left a notable void on the left wing.

Arsenal would ideally prefer a marquee signing for the position and they have earmarked Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers as the prime target.

However, the Premier League holders are likewise looking for a quality deputy and Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis has been frequently linked.

It is now reported that Nusa has emerged as another target for the Gunners, and the club are preparing an opening proposal worth £34 million.

However, Leipzig are unlikely to permit his sale for such a price and will hold out for at least £51 million to part ways with the Norwegian star.

Good talent

The 21-year-old had a decent 2025/26 season with Leipzig, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists from 35 appearances across all competitions.

Nusa averaged less than 60 minutes per game in the Bundesliga, but he has certainly enhanced his reputation with his World Cup performances.

The youngster scored 2 goals against Sweden and Ivory Coast at the tournament and also caught the eye with his movement from the left flank.

Nusa is still an unfinished article at 21, but he has the potential to become elite in the long run due to his fine dribbling skills and variation of shots.

Arsenal are poised to land a marquee left winger such as Rogers or Bradley Barcola, but may want a quality deputy in the squad with Gabriel Martinelli’s future still uncertain.

Tzolis had a stellar campaign at Brugge with 22 goals and 29 assists from 52 appearances in all competitions. He has developed leaps and bounds since his Norwich City days.

The Greek is likewise available for around £35m this summer. He has given the green light for a transfer and Arsenal have a big decision to make on whom to sign for the back-up left wing role.

Nusa has fared decently at the highest stage in German football. Tzolis has excelled at a much lower level in Belgium but certainly has the knack for making more goal contributions.