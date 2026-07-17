Arsenal ready to accelerate efforts to sign Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to complete the transfer of Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers to the Emirates Stadium this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal are widely expected to be among the busiest clubs in this summer’s transfer window as they continue to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad following their Premier League title-winning campaign.

They were one of the league’s biggest spenders last summer, and their ambitious window paid off as the club went on to win their first Premier League title in over two decades and also reached their first Champions League final since 2006.

The club are now looking to embark on another ambitious window to provide Mikel Arteta with the best depth to not just defend their league crown but also exert their dominance in other competitions, including the Champions League.

Arsenal have already completed the signing of Illan Meslier on a free transfer from Leeds United, while Club Brugge left winger Christos Tzolis is set to undergo his medical after agreeing to a deal to join the English champions.

They have been heavily linked with Villa’s Rogers, with reports last week via Football Talk revealing that the Gunners are planning to launch an audacious swoop to sign the 23-year-old.

Rogers to Arsenal

Following England’s World Cup elimination, Arsenal are now looking to thrash out a deal as Fabrizio Romano reports that the north London giants are set to step up their efforts to sign Rogers this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side are already advancing in talks with the Englishman, having earmarked him as the top target to bolster their flanks, Romano adds.

Despite wrapping up a deal to sign Greek left winger Tzolis, the transfer expert clarifies that Arsenal are pursuing Rogers in a separate deal, as the club wanted to sign both players for their attack.

The England international fits into the manager’s preference for versatility in his squad, not just in attack but in other positions. He can operate on the left wing and in attacking midfield positions. He also proved he can play on the right wing after being deployed there by Thomas Tuchel in England’s semi-final clash with Argentina, where he provided the assist for Anthony Gordon’s opener.

Arsenal will now need to submit a significant offer, as Villa are expected to demand a fee in excess of his £76m Transfermarkt valuation, especially with his contract running until 2031