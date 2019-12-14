[Teams] Liverpool vs Watford: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield
Liverpool will look to cement their position at the top of the table with a win over Watford at Anfield this afternoon.
Jurgen Klopp has been forced to recalled Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence as Dejan Lovren has been ruled out with a muscle issue while Joel Matip remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back while James Milner comes in on the left with Andy Robertson rested. Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson both start in midfield while Xherdan Shaqiri gets a recall with Naby Keita making way after putting-in two excellent performances recently.
Liverpool have gone with their big-guns up front as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all start so Klopp has resisted the temptation to rest any of his key attackers against Watford.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi are named among the substitutes along with Keita and Adam Lallana. Youngster Nico Williams is also on the bench for Liverpool.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Adrian, Williams, Robertson, Lallana, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi
Watford
Foster, Mariappa, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenia, Doucoure, Capoue, Deulofeu, Hughes, Sarr, Deeney
Subs: Gomes, Dawson, Chalobah, Gray, Quina, Success, Foulquier