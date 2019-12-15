[Teams] Wolves vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Molineux
Tottenham take on high-flying Wolves at Molineux on Sunday afternoon with both sides hoping to close-in on the top four.
Jose Mourinho has made plenty of changes from the side that lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Serge Aurier returns at right-back with Kyle Walker-Peters making way while Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen are recalled in the back four with Juan Foyth and Danny Rose dropping out.
Harry Kane obviously returns to lead the line up front while Dele Alli and Hueng-min Son are also recalled to the Tottenham attack after the trio were rested in Munich last time out. Christian Eriksen and Giovani Lo Celso drop back to the bench.
Eric Dier keeps his place in the Spurs midfield while Harry Winks returns to the squad after recovering from a knock that kept him out of the Bayern Munich game. However, the English international has to settle for a place on the bench with Moussa Sissoko starting in midfield.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Wolves
Rui Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Traore, Jimenez, Jota
Subs: Bennett, Pedro Neto, Cutrone, Ruddy, Ruben Vinagre, Kilman, Ashley-Seal
Tottenham
Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sissoko, Dier, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Son, Kane
Subs: Winks, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Foyth, Eriksen, Skipp, Whiteman