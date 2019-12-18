[Teams] Man Utd vs Colchester: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United will be looking to avoid an upset when they take on Colchester in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford this evening.
As expected, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a number of changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Everton on Sunday afternoon with Sergio Romero replacing David De Gea between the sticks. Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe are also recalled with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof rested. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw make-up the back four for Man Utd.
Andreas Pereira joins Nemanja Matic in midfield with Scott McTominay dropping to the bench alongside James Garner. Juan Mata also starts for United with Jesse Lingard making way.
Youngster Mason Greenwood gets a start in attack and he’ll be looking to continue his recent good form. Solskjaer has gone with his big-guns up front as Marcus Rashford starts along with Anthony Martial up front for United.
Lee Grant is the back-up goalkeeper on the bench while Phil Jones, Brandon Williams and Tahith Chong make-up the rest of the substitutes.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
Romero; Young, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Shaw; Pereira, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, Rashford; Martial
Subs: Grant, Jones, Williams, Garner, Lingard, McTominay, Chong
Colchester
Gerken; Jackson, Bramall, Lapslie, Prosser; Pell, Norris, Comley, Harriott; Eastman, Nouble
Subs: Sowunmi, Brown, Clampin, Stevenson, Gambin, Ross, Poku