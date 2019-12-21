[Teams] Liverpool vs Flamengo: Confirmed line-ups from Club World Cup final
European champions Liverpool take on Brazilian outfit Flamengo in the Club World Cup final in Doha this evening.
Jurgen Klopp has made some changes from the side that beat Monterrey in the semi-finals with Trent Alexander-Arnold recalled at right-back meaning James Milner drops to the bench after a stint in defence.
Virgil Van Dijk is fit to return after recovering from illness and the Dutchman lines-up alongside Joe Gomez at the heart of the Liverpool back four with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip missing. Andy Robertson keeps his place at left-back.
Jordan Henderson starts in midfield alongside Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain while Gini Wijnaldum returns to the bench after recovering from a knock. Klopp has recalled Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to start along with Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool attack so Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri make way.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Lonergan, Van den Berg, Williams, Hoever, Milner, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Jones, Elliott, Shaqiri, Origi
Flamengo
Diego Alves; Rafinha, Caio, Pablo Marí, Filipe; Arão, Gerson; Everton, De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique; Gabriel Barbosa.
Subs: Almeida, Martins, Diego, Vitinho, Carvalho, de Souza, Da Motta, Thuler, Berrio, dos Santos, Dutra, Gaioto