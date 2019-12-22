[Teams] Watford vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Vicarage Road
Manchester United will be looking to close-in on the top four with a win over Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made changes from the side that beat Colchester United in the Carabao Cup last week with David De Gea recalled to start in goal meaning Sergio Romero drops to the bench.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in at right-back with Ashley Young making way while Victor Lindelof joins Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in the Man Utd back four. There is no place for Axel Tuanzebe or Brandon Williams in the matchday squad.
Scott McTominay and Fred are recalled in the middle of the park while Paul Pogba turns to the squad after recovering from an ankle injury – although the Frenchman has to settle for a place on the bench this afternoon.
Daniel James and Jesse Lingard come back into the United starting eleven today with Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood missing out. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford keep their places in the Man Utd attack.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Watford
Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Kiko Femenía; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu; Deeney.
Subs: Gomes, Dawson, Masina, Chalobah, Gray, Success, Pereyra
Man Utd
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial.
Subs: Pogba, Mata, Andreas Pereira, Young, Romero, Greenwood, Matic