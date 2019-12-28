[Teams] Norwich vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Carrow Road
Tottenham will be looking to close-in on the top four with a win when they take on Norwich City at Carrow Road this evening.
Jose Mourinho has recalled Tanguy Ndombele to start in midfield alongside Giovani Lo Celso with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko both suspended while Eric Dier is named on the bench.
Tottenham have also brought Christian Eriksen into the side with Lucas Moura among the substitutes while Dele Alli one again supports Harry Kane in the Tottenham attack. Hueng-min Son also misses out due to suspension.
Ryan Sessegnon keeps his place in the Spurs starting eleven while Juan Foyth comes in for Davinson Sanchez in the middle of the back four. Jan Vertonghen retains his place at left-back with Serge Aurier once again on the right.
As for Norwich, Teemu Pukki leads the line up front yet again while Onel Hernandez and Marco Stiepermann offer support.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Norwich
Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Lewis, Tettey, Vrancic, Emi, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki.
Subs: Byram, Cantwell, Trybull, Fahrmann, McLean, Amadou, Srbeny.
Tottenham
Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Dele, Kane
Subs: Sanchez, Lamela, Vorm, Dier, Lucas Moura, Skipp, Tanganga.
