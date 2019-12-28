Youngster starts as Lampard makes 3 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Arsenal
Chelsea take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Frank Lampard to select for the game:
Goalkeeper: There is no point deliberating over who’ll start between the sticks as Kepa Arrizabalaga is certain to keep his place with Willy Caballero once again on the bench.
Defence: Chelsea deployed a back three during the defeat to Southampton but it didn’t work so Lampard is expected to revert to a flat back four tomorrow. Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma are likely to keep their places so Fikayo Tomori is the centre-back most likely to make way against Arsenal.
We could see Lampard freshen things up with youngster Reece James recalled at right-back so Cesar Azpilicueta could move over to the left with Emerson Palmieri dropping to the bench.
Midfield: The switch in formation would give Chelsea an extra player in midfield which would allow Mateo Kovacic to come straight back into the side after missing the defeat to Southampton through suspension.
Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are expected to keep their places so the likes of Mason Mount and Ross Barkley may have to settle for places among the substitutes against Arsenal tomorrow afternoon.
Attack: Chelsea miss-fired against the Saints at home but I think Tammy Abraham will still keep his place up front meaning Michy Batshuayi will once again be named on the bench while Olivier Giroud may miss out against his former club.
Willian is likely to keep his place in the Chelsea attack but Christian Pulisic could be recalled on the left flank with Callum Hudson-Odoi dropping out after failing to impress against Southampton.
Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up:
