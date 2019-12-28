[Teams] Burnley vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Turf Moor
Manchester United will look to close-in on the top four with a win over Burnley at Turf Moor this evening.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes to the side that beat Newcastle United on Boxing Day with Brandon Williams coming in for Luke Shaw at left-back while Ashley Young replaces Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the opposite side of the back four.
Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof keep their places with Phil Jones named on the bench while Nemanja Matic starts alongside Fred in midfield with Scott McTominay out injured. Paul Pogba isn’t named in the squad as Man Utd decided not to risk him so soon after the Newcastle game having only recently returned from injury.
Andreas Pereira lines-up in the attacking midfield role while Daniel James replaces Mason Greenwood in the United front three. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial retain their places with Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard on the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Burnley
Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Wood, Barnes.
Subs: Lowton, Gudmundsson, Drinkwater, Brady, Rodriguez, Hart, Long.
Man Utd
de Gea, Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Matic, James, Andreas Pereira, Rashford, Martial.
Subs: Jones, Mata, Lingard, Romero, Shaw, Greenwood, Wan Bissaka.