[Teams] Liverpool vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield
Liverpool will look to tighten their grip at the top of the table with a win over Wolves at Anfield this afternoon.
Jurgen Klopp has made one change from the side that beat Leicester City on Boxing Day with Adam Lallana coming in for Naby Keita in midfield. Jordan Henderson has recovered from a knock to keep his place alongside Gini Wijnaldum.
Trent Alexander-Arnold once again starts at right-back with Andy Robertson on the opposite side of the back four. Joe Gomez lines-up alongside Virgil van Dijk with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip out injured.
Liverpool have gone with their big front three as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane support Roberto Firmino in attack. That means Divock Origi has to settle for a place among the substitutes once again.
Xherdan Shaqiri misses the game with a knock so Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones are named on the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Origi, Jones, Williams.
Wolves
Rui Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Kilman, Jonny, Dendoncker, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Pedro Neto, Jota.
Subs: Doherty, Jimenez, Cutrone, Ruddy, Saiss, Traore, Otasowie.